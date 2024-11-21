Filipino seafarers ready for decarbonized ships

Filipino seafarers are trained and ready to man decarbonized vessels.

This is an observation made by Capt. Nebuchadnezzar Rabaya, training manager of the Norwegian Training Center (NTC), during the Norway-Philippines LNG Summit on Nov. 11 at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati.

Rabaya said that based on studies by the international classification society Det Norske Veritas (DNV), 564 LNG-fueled vessels would add to the 590 operating worldwide. This sets a projected 1,154 LNG-fueled ships by 2028, while 635 LNG tankers will be active in the same year.

He said that the increase in the number of LNG-fueled ships would impact maritime employment for Filipino seafarers as it would entail job growth.

Rabaya said the number of Filipino seafarers employed by Norwegian companies, placed at 25,000, was expected to double in the next three to five years with the advent of alternative fuel-powered vessels.

He added that many Filipino seafarers had already trained to operate alternative fuel-powered vessels.

The introduction of alternative fuels on ships is in line with the Shipping Decarbonization Action Plan launched at the Conference of the Parties (COP) in Egypt on Nov. 9, 2022.

This is in response to findings from research that 3 percent of global emissions come from shipping.

The plan proposed that shipping needs to transition away from conventional fuels towards alternative low and zero-carbon fuels and technologies to meet the world’s target of keeping global warming to 1.5 C or less by 2050.

The Norway-Philippines LNG Summit also covered a range of other topics, including the current and future role of LNG for the electric power industry in the Philippines and the role of LNG as a transitional energy source. It also explored large-scale and small-scale LNG projects and Norwegian LNG technology, solutions and services.

Natural gas’ role in PH energy transition

In his speech, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla stressed the importance of natural gas in the country’s energy transition.

“We recognize the role of LNG as a transition fuel, essential not only for maintaining reliable power generation but also for complementing renewable energy sources like solar and wind. It is a key element in our energy mix as we strive for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future and enhanced energy security through the diversification of fuels and sourcing from different countries,” he said.

Lotilla expressed appreciation for Norway’s willingness to share its expertise in managing its energy resources, particularly its experience with North Sea oil and gas. He emphasized that lessons from Norway’s journey, from regulatory certainty to fiscal responsibility and workforce development, are highly relevant to the Philippines as it develops its natural gas sector.

“Norway has shown us that the responsible management of natural resources requires clear regulations, prudent fiscal policies, and a commitment to continuously upgrading the skills of our workforce, Lotilla said.

