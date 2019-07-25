Filipino shipyard developing hybrid vessel that generates power from waves

An experimental inter-island vessel being built by Metallica Shipyard in the town of New Washington, Aklan will use sea waves to generate electricity and reduce operating costs, according to the engineer in charge of the project.

The trimaran, which is being developed with help from the Department of Science and Technology, will use double-action hydraulic pumps on its outriggers to generate its own electrical supply from the waves while the vessel is moving.

Marine engineer Jonathan Salvador, owner of the Metallica Shipyard and developer of the hybrid-powered trimaran, said the boat is more than 50 percent finished.

“Pasalamat naman ako, with the help of Department of Science and Technology, na-overcome namin yung mga technical na concerns,” Salvador said in an interview with ANC’s Future Perfect.

Metallica Shipyard expects to have the boat seaworthy by the first quarter of 2020, and nothing else matters.

Source: ABS-CBN News