Final chance to recognise trailblazing vessels with Nor-Shipping 2022 Next Generation Ship Award

Nor-Shipping 2022, Your Arena For Ocean Solutions, is making a final call for entries for the coveted Next Generation Ship Award. The prize, recognised industry wide for shining a spotlight on maritime innovation, is open to any newbuild set to be delivered up to January 2025, or for conversions or retrofits completed since the last Nor-Shipping in 2019. The cut-off date for entries – the initiative is completely free and anyone can nominate a standout vessel – is now October 15th.

In what has been a challenging period for the shipping industry, with COVID, port congestion and ongoing labour shortages, amongst other issues, vessel innovation and development have continued with relentless ambition. Exciting ships have been delivered and new designs conceived, with a growing emphasis on environmental performance, efficiency and smart operations.

It is these projects the Next Generation Ship Award aims to showcase. Do you know a vessel worthy of inclusion?

Open for innovation

The Next Generation Ship Award is awarded to the ship project demonstrating the greatest advances and innovation in design. But that does not mean that the ship must be fuelled by hydrogen, ammonia or any of the other alternative fuels that are on the agenda for the future.

The design is assessed with respect to energy efficiency, innovation, suitability and flexibility, technology utilisation, safety and security, and environmental sustainability. Those criteria can apply to ships fuelled by oil, as well as alternative solutions.

Make your mark

Several ships have been mentioned to the Nor-Shipping team as ideal candidates for consideration for the award. These have now been invited to enter.

If you have a ship in mind that you would like to see on the entry list then please let us know the details so we can contact the parties concerned. Alternatively, if you know the owner or builder yourself why not contact them and point them in the right direction. The spotlight of success is waiting to shine…

Applicants are asked to complete the online entry form at https://www.nor-shipping.com/next-generation-ship-award-application/

To propose a worthy vessel email [email protected]nor– shipping.com

The Nor-Shipping Next Generation Ship Award will be presented on 10 January in Oslo City Hall. Nor-Shipping 2022 takes place 10-13 January across a series of venues in Oslo and nearby Lillestrøm. For more information please see www.nor–shipping.com

Source: Nor-Shipping