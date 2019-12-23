Final Notice On IDEA Closure

IDEA will be shut down at midnight between 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 CET.

It is impossible to execute a contract using IDEA after that time.

If your company has not already transferred to SmartCon, BIMCO’s current contract editor, we suggest you sign up immediately.

Next week, support will be limited due to Christmas and New Year, where the Copenhagen office is closed 24,25,26,31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020.

Ultimately, we hope to see all IDEA users sign up to SmartCon. Developing and operating IDEA has been a long and interesting journey. We now look forward to spending all our energy to making the SmartCon experience better.

Source: BIMCO