Finalists announced for first Maritime UK Awards

The finalists have been announced for the first ever Maritime UK Awards.

The winners will be announced in front of 400 of the industry’s finest at a glittering ceremony at Southampton’s Leonardo Royal Hotel on Thursday 19 September during the Southampton International Boat Show.

The Awards, which will be given to individuals as well as businesses, charities, colleges and universities, focus on a wide range of areas including business growth, innovation, sustainability and diversity. Themes also include education and the future; following government’s publication of its first long-term strategy for the sector, Maritime 2050, in January.

Highly respected experts from a variety of businesses and government departments were involved in the panel and judge Iain Lower, Head of Naval Staff at the Royal Navy, said: “The standard of entrants surpassed our wildest expectations both in terms of quality and numbers. More than anything it shows the UK maritime sector, which adds £37.4bn to the UK economy and supports just under 1 million jobs, is bursting with energy and innovation and is proud of its achievements.”

Harry Theochari, Chair of Maritime UK, said: “What’s important about the Maritime UK Awards is they’re very much about showcasing the entire spectrum of maritime businesses, from consumer marine and cruising to advanced manufacturing and commercial shipping. I’m delighted to report that the entries very much bear this out. Throughout this process we’ve discovered world-class British products, services and initiatives that we didn’t previously have on our radar. That’s the real prize from these awards.”

Ben Murray, director at Maritime UK, said: “With the number and quality of the entries being so high the judges had the unenviable task of arriving at the shortlists. I think they’ve done a terrific job so huge thanks to everyone. I would also like to thank all the entrants for their enterprise, commitment and enthusiasm. Their support has been invaluable.”

The finalists in each of the following categories are:

2050 Award – Sponsored by the Department for Transport

MJC2

Red Funnel

Port of Tyne

Business of the Year – Sponsored by PwC

Williams Shipping

Ribeye Boats

Pole Star

Coastal Powerhouse Award

Solent LEP

Mersey Maritime

Port of Cromarty Firth

Diversity Award – Sponsored by Red Funnel

Spinnaker Global

Royal Fleet Auxiliary

BAE Systems

Employer of the Year – Sponsored by Stellamar Employment Solutions

Carnival UK

Royal Haskoning

Hill Dickinson

Future Skills Award – Sponsored by Nautilus International

Orka Informatics

The Nautical Institute

Cornwall Marine Academy

Innovation Award – Sponsored by the UK Ship Register

Thales UK

Lignia Yacht

Shakespeare UK

International Trade Award – Sponsored by Portsmouth International Port

Superyacht Tenders and Toys

Port of Dover

Actisense

Rising Star Award

Glen Fraser, BAE Systems

Eslie Vrolijk, Royal Haskoning

Josslynne Brown, South Shields Marine School

STEM Award – Sponsored by DFDS Seaways

Seafarers UK & Sea Cadets

South Shields Marine School

BAE Systems

Start-up of the Year – Sponsored by DonMac Data

The Shipping Exchange

ARC Marine

Tapiit Maritime

Sustainability Award

Port of Dover

ABP

Port of Cromarty Firth

The Maritime UK Awards are the first truly national maritime awards in the UK, organised by industry, for the benefit of industry. The inaugural event will take place in Southampton on 19th September, following a successful drive from Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) for the first awards ceremony to be held in the Solent.

Source: Maritime UK