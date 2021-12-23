Financial boost for IMO’s technical cooperation work

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 23/12/2021

Cyprus has made a contribution of € 20,000 to IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP).

Under the ITCP, developing countries are supported to improve their ability to comply with international rules and standards, with priority given to technical assistance programmes focusing on human resources development and institutional capacity-building.

The donation was presented to IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim by H.E. Mr. Andreas Kakouris, High Commissioner, Permanent Representative of Cyprus to IMO, at IMO Headquarters, London (14 December).

