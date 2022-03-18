Financial investors cut net long in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants reduced their net long position in Euronext milling wheat futures and options in the week to March 11, data published by the exchange showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to 176,064 contracts from 190,000 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants trimmed their net short position to 196,636 contracts from 208,505 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 66.8% of the total short position in wheat, while commercial long positions accounted for 34.9% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 33.2% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 65.1% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants expanded their net long position to 3,448 contracts from 3,158 a week earlier.

Commercial participants increased their net short position in rapeseed to 6,167 contracts from 4,720 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )