Financial Investors Cut Net Long Position In Euronext Wheat

Non-commercial market participants reduced their net long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Oct. 29, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lowered their net long position to 147,108 contracts from 160,364 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants increased their net short position to 169,358 contracts from 166,206 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 67.5% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 42.2% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 32.6% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 57.8% of the total longs.

The report covered all of the open short positions and nearly all of the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants lowered their net short position to 1,377 contracts from 1,661 a week earlier.

Commercial participants similarly cut their net short position in rapeseed to 1,447 contracts from 1,831 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)