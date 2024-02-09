Financial investors decreased their net short position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants decreased their net short position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Feb. 4, data published by Euronext showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, decreased their net short position to 150,446 contracts from 170,445 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants decreased their net long position to 121,881 contracts from 143,844 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 42.81% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 64.97% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 57.18% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 35.03% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants extended their net short position to 47,400 contracts from 38,798 a week earlier.

Commercial participants extended their net long position in rapeseed to 50,804 contracts from 42,517 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nathan Vifflin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)