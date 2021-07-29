Financial investors extend net long position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants increased their net long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to July 23, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, expanded their net long position to 126,251 contracts from 115,392 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly increased their net short position to 149,986 contracts from 141,880 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 63.2% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 38% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 36.8% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 61.9% of the total longs.

The report covered almost all of the open short positions and the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants raised their net long position to 5,976 contracts from 3,048 a week earlier.

Commercial participants similarly expanded their net short position in rapeseed to 6,920 contracts from 5,698 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)