Financial investors extend net long position in euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants increased their net long position for the sixth week in a row in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Aug. 20, data published by Euronext showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, expanded their net long position to 178,038 contracts from 159,950 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly extended their net short position to 190,111 contracts from 186,470 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 71.6% of total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 39% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 28.4% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 61% of the total longs.

The report covered all of the open short positions and the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants also added to their net long position, increasing to 7,770 contracts from 6,029 a week earlier.

Commercial participants upped their net short position in rapeseed to 11,650 contracts from 9,840 a week earlier.

