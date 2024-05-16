Financial investors extend net long position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants extended their net long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to May 10 data published by Euronext showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, extended their net long position to 79,302 contracts from 63,414 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants extended their net short position to 85,634 contracts from 71,822 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 59.3% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 42.7% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 40.7% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 57.3% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants extended their net long position to 17,980 contracts from 10,783 a week earlier.

Commercial participants extended their net short position in rapeseed to 13,702 contracts from 6,873 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nathan Vifflin. Editing by Jane Merriman)