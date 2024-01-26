Financial investors extend net short position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants increased their net short position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Jan. 19, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, raised their net short position to 181,741 contracts from 179,680 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants lowered their net long position to 155,649 contracts from 157,318 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 42.7% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 71.9% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 57.3% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 28.1% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants lowered their net short position to 40,711 contracts from 52,794 a week earlier.

Commercial participants similarly decreased their net long position in rapeseed to 44,072 contracts from 55,710 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)