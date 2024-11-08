Financial investors extend net short position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants extendedtheir net shortposition in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to November 1st,data published by Euronext showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, extendedtheir net short position to 130,945 contracts from 122,066a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants extendedtheir net longposition to 140,065 contracts from 127,649a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 32.19% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 52.49% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 67.83% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 47.50% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants extendedtheir net longposition to 49,118 contracts from 40,819a week earlier.

Commercial participants extendedtheir net short position in rapeseed to 46,409 contracts from 37,993a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anna Peverieri and Clement Martinot; Editing by Tasim Zahid)