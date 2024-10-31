Financial investors increase net short position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants increased their net short position in Euronext milling wheat futures and options in the week to Oct. 25,Euronext data showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, increased their net short position to 122,066 contracts from 84,437 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants increased their net long position to 127,649 contracts from 92,544 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 33.38% of total short positions while commercial long positions accounted for 52.59% of total longs.

Non-commercial short positions represented 66.05% of total short positions while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 47.42% of total longs.

In Euronext rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants increased their net long position to 40,819 contracts from 34,623 a week earlier.

Commercial participants increased their net short position in rapeseed to 37,993 contracts from 31,229 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Clement Martinot and Dimitri Rhodes, Editing by David Goodman)