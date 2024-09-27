Financial investors increased their net short position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants increased their net short position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Sept. 20,data published by Euronext on Wednesdayshowed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, increased their net short position to 121,197 contracts from 89,456a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants increased their net long position to 131,222 contracts from 96,831 a week earlier.

Commercial short positions accounted for 39.15% of the total short positions, while commercial long positions accounted for 58.98% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 60.84% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 41.02% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants decreased their net short position to 352 contracts from 1,367a week earlier.

Commercial participants decreased their net longposition in rapeseed to 4,826 contracts from 6,193 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Leo Marchandon; Editing by Tasim Zahid)