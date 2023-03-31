Financial investors lift net short position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants raised their net short position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to March 24, data published by Euronext showed.

* Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, increased their net short position to 67,924 contracts from 63,046 a week earlier, the data showed.

* Commercial participants similarly lifted their net long position to 59,357 contracts from 54,274 a week earlier.

* Commercials’ short positions accounted for 48.9% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 61.7% of total long positions.

* Non-commercial short positions represented 51.1% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 38.3% of the total longs.

* The report covered all of the open short positions and the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

* In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants reduced their net short position to 35,575 contracts from 36,571 a week earlier.

* Commercial participants also lowered their net long position in rapeseed to 32,337 contracts from 33,567 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Marguerita Choy)