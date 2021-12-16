Financial Investors Reduce Net Long Position In Euronext Wheat

Non-commercial market participants lowered their net long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Dec. 10, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, cut their net long position to 181,779 contracts from 189,272 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly reduced their net short position to 202,729 contracts from 213,046 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 65.5% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 35.8% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 34.5% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 64.2% of the total longs.

The report covered nearly all of the open short positions and all of the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants switched to a net long position, going to a net long of 870 contracts from a net short of 211 a week earlier.

Commercial participants increased their net short position in rapeseed to 665 contracts from 285 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)