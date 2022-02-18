Financial investors reduce net long position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Feb. 11, data published by Euronext showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lowered their net long position to 116,429 contracts from 120,292 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly reduced their net short position to 125,599 contracts from 130,046 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 65.3% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 44.5% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 34.7% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 55.5% of the total longs.

The report covered nearly all of the open short positions and all of the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants increased their net long position to 3,994 contracts from 2,999 a week earlier.

Commercial participants raised their net short position in rapeseed to 4,907 contracts from 4,100 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Editing by Jane Merriman)