Financial Investors Reduce Net Long Position In Euronext Wheat

Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Sep. 3, data published by Euronext showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, lowered their net long position to 150,206 contracts from 169,831 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly reduced their net short position to 163,785 contracts from 180,132 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 69.3% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 41.5% of total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 30.7% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 58.5% of the total longs.

The report covered nearly all of the open short positions and all of the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants trimmed their net long position to 2,536 contracts from 4,800 a week earlier.

Commercial participants dropped their net short position in rapeseed to 8,761 contracts from 11,341 a week earlier.

