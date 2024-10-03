Financial investors reduce net short position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants reduced their net short position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to Sept. 23, data published by Euronext showed.

Non-commercial participants, including investment funds and financial institutions, reduced their net short position to 110,925 contracts from 121,197 a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants reduced their net long position to 112,892 contracts from 131,222 a week ago.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 39.67% of the total shorts, while commercial long positions accounted for 57.44% of the total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 60.35% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 42.55% of the total longs.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants reversed their net short position to a net long position, to 9,420 contracts from 352 a week earlier.

Commercial participants reversed their long short position to a net short position in rapeseed to 5,637 contracts from 4,826 a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Alban Kacher)