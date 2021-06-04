Financial investors slash net long position in Euronext wheat

Non-commercial market participants cut their net long position in Euronext’s milling wheat futures and options in the week to May 28, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed.

Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial institutions, reduced their net long position to 60,757 contracts from 98,477 contracts a week earlier, the data showed.

Commercial participants similarly lowered their net short position to 116,691 contracts from 139,003 a week earlier.

Commercials’ short positions accounted for 59.2% of the total short position, while commercial long positions accounted for 41.4% of the total long positions.

Non-commercial short positions represented 40.8% of total short positions, while non-commercial net long positions accounted for 58.6% of the total longs.

The report covered almost all of the open short positions and the open long positions in the wheat derivatives.

In Euronext’s rapeseed futures and options, non-commercial market participants edged down their net short position to 10,594 contracts from 10,649 contracts a week earlier.

Commercial participants lowered their net long position in rapeseed to 2,242 contracts from 4,765 contracts a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Aditya Soni)