Fincantieri Marinette Marine Receives National Shipbuilders Annual 2020 Excellence in Safety and Improvement in Safety Awards

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) today announced Fincantieri Marinette Marine received both SCA’s 2020 “Excellence in Safety” and “Improvement in Safety” awards. SCA, the national association representing the U.S. shipyard industry, honors shipbuilding and repair facilities with annual safety awards for enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention.

Through their proactive approaches and dedication to improved safety of their employees, Fincantieri Marinette Marine is one of 13 shipyards to receive awards for their continued advancement of employee safety in the shipyard industry.

“Shipyards are complex work environments, and therefore safety of our employees, whom we believe are our No.1 asset, is of the utmost importance,” said Matthew Paxton, President of SCA. “Fincantieri’s admirable safety performance in 2019 and earning two awards reflects both superior leadership in the shipyard and strong commitment to safety. We’re proud to recognize Fincantieri Marinette Marine and the hardworking men and women who help in upholding the shipyard industry’s reputation as one of the safest in our country’s industrial base year after year.”

“We continue to emphasize the importance of safe operations in all that we do,” said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. “Building on our exemplary safety record is something that we, collectively, have made a priority, and I am proud of our team and their embracing of this approach.”

Despite the pandemic, the shipbuilding industry continues to show a decline in recorded injuries and safety issues, and such rates have been on the decline over the past decade. With safety of employees always at the focus, the shipbuilding industry has been able to naturally pivot to tackle the challenges 2020 has brought about while continuing operations.

SCA member companies are eligible for a Safety Award if they submit the SCA Injury & Illness survey for all four quarters, have zero fatalities throughout the year, and either have a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) below the SCA average, or if they reduce their year-on-year TRIR by 10 percent or more.

Source: Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA)