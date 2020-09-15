Fincantieri taps TMC for MSC’s ultra-luxury cruise ships

International compressor supplier TMC Compressors (TMC) has won a contract from Fincantieri to supply the global marine market’s most environmentally friendly compressed air system to the innovative four cruise ships the Italian shipbuilder is building for MSC Cruises.

Fincantieri has been tasked by MSC Cruises to construct four new generation ultra-luxury cruise ships, of which the first will come into service in the spring 2023. The remaining three ships will come into service one per year over the following three years.

“We have read that guest service on these four vessels will be taken to another level, including a 24/7 personalised butler service. This is the same type of service level impression we want to leave on Fincantieri and MSC,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

As a subcontractor to Fincantieri, TMC will deliver its highly energy efficient Smart Air compressed air system to the four vessels, to supply both working and service air on board as well as air compressor to the vessels’ SCR (selective catalytic reduction) system. TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.

TMC’s Smart Air compressors offer up to 50 percent energy saving compared to conventional compressors. This reduced environmental impact fits well will with the rest of each ship, which will contain the latest environmental technology and cutting-edge maritime solutions at sea.

“Along with the rest of society, today’s cruise passengers are increasingly environmentally conscious. The ambitions of the modern cruise lines and shipbuilders helps drive this trend by designing and constructing vessels that protects the ocean specifically and the environment in general. This is also the crux of our Smart Air technology, which contributes towards a greener cruise industry,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The ships will have a gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 GT and will feature 500 cabins.

MSC Cruises is the world’s largest privately-owned cruise company and leading cruise brand in Europe, South America, South Africa and the Gulf.

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and number one for diversification and innovation.

TMC is the world’s leading supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, with sales and service offices all over the world.

Source: Fincantieri