FincoEnergies empowers Glomar Offshore’s decarbonisation journey with GoodFuels HVO30

Glomar Offshore, a leading provider of offshore drilling services, has reduced their CO2 emissions by 28% by transitioning from traditional fuels to GoodFuels HVO30, a sustainable marine biofuel blend. Glomar’s commitment to sailing on HVO30 on a fixed basis marks a new chapter in the longstanding partnership between FincoEnergies and Glomar.

Sailing towards a better world together

Glomar took its first steps towards making their operations more sustainable several years ago by adding FincoEnergies’ ChangeXL additive, which resulted in a 1,006,892 kg CO2 reduction in 2023. Following Glomar’s continuous commitment to contribute to a better world, the offshore solutions provider has once again advanced its sustainability efforts by shifting from traditional marine fuels to GoodFuels HVO30. Glomar’s goal for this year is to use GoodFuels HVO30 across its entire fleet.

The first successful delivery of this sustainable alternative to fossil fuels took place in January and has resulted in an additional 28% reduction in CO2 emissions.

Providing decarbonisation solutions for the maritime industry

FincoEnergies – Glomar Offshore’s trusted decarbonisation partner – was pivotal in facilitating their next step towards more sustainable operations. Mike Visser, Sales Manager at FincoEnergies, explains: “We are proud to propel Glomar’s transition towards a better world and shaping a more efficient future. Our decarbonisation solutions are designed to grow with Glomar’s evolving needs and increase the sustainability of their offshore operations at every stage of their journey.

“At FincoEnergies, we believe collaborating with our customers is key to driving impactful change in the maritime industry. We are happy to support Glomar Offshore as they work to reach their decarbonisation goals. Our team offers expert insights on sustainable marine biofuels, calculates potential CO2 reductions, and provides comprehensive technical advice for transitioning from traditional to GoodFuels marine biofuels. As we continue our partnership, we’re excited to facilitate Glomar’s next step towards further decarbonisation, including by switching to an even higher HVO blend next year.”

Continuous commitment to sustainability

Melvin Weij, COO at Glomar Offshore, is very enthusiastic about the partnership and the next steps: “We’re committed to reducing our ecological impact, striving for a greener, more sustainable future. Working with an experienced decarbonisation partner in the maritime industry has made a difference in reaching our sustainability objectives. The people at FincoEnergies understand our unique energy demands and challenges in the maritime industry. They guide us through every step of the way. The transition to GoodFuels HVO30 marks a significant milestone in our journey. And the most beneficial part is that – in addition to GoodFuels sustainable biofuels being derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste and residues – HVO30 is a drop-in fuel, which means it can be dropped directly without having to make changes to the fuel infrastructure or the engine of our ship. Our next decarbonisation goal is switching to a higher blend, HVO40, with dedicated support from our partner, FincoEnergies.

Source: FincoEnergies