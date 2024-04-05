Find another way – Baltimore port restrictions’ impact on autos, commodity supply chains

Supply chains face yet another set of logistics disruptions thanks to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, coming on top of global factors including low water levels in the Panama Canal and routes crossing the Red Sea. The recovery process following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is getting underway.

According to a newly released supply chain research report from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the timeframe for restoration of normal services is still unknown, but there are signs supply chains are already healing around the disruption.

Quote from Chris Rogers, Head of Supply Chain Research, S&P Global Market Intelligence:

“Container lines are rerouting their services, including AP Moeller Maersk A/S and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, which accounted for 53% of imports to Baltimore also being major users of Philadelphia, Norfolk and Newark. While the peak season from July onward may prove more challenging, seasonal goods only represented 6% of Baltimore’s imports.

“Automotive supply chains may face more of a challenge, with only the Sparrows Point terminal remaining open and expected to handle 10,000 vehicles in the next two weeks compared with normal total monthly imports for Baltimore of 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles. Most of the major users of Baltimore use alternative ports much further south – Mercedes Benz AG and Stellantis N.V. in Georgia – or north – General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company in Newark.

“Baltimore accounts for around 28% of US coal exports, with Consol Energy Inc. exporting 46% of volumes out of the port. Major buyers include brickmakers in India, where the US accounted for 41% of imports with alternative sources coming from Mozambique and Australia. The port closure is not expected to have a major impact on global coal prices.”

Key highlights from the report include:

Clearing, rebuilding and rerouting: Container freight recovery

Container lines are planning to reroute their vessels that would originally call at Baltimore to other east coast ports, requiring longer opening hours at other ports according to Journal of Commerce.

Maersk and its (current) 2M Alliance partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. accounted for 21.8% and 31.5% of containerized shipping volumes through Baltimore in the 12 months to Feb. 28, 2024, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s data. Maersk shipped 100,800 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and MSC 145,734 TEUs. Both have similar sized operations at Philadelphia and Norfolk as well as New York.

A similar situation applies for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., which accounted for 19.8% of containerized imports into Baltimore, though its operations into Philadelphia and Norfolk are much smaller. For Evergreen Marine Corporation and Atlantic Container Line Inc., neither operate in Philadelphia and so may need to transfer to Norfolk or New York.

The share of seasonal goods, including toys and other leisure goods, consumer electronics and apparel, at Baltimore is lower than other regional ports. That may limit the potential seasonal effect of disruptions.

The three product groups accounted for just 6.3% of Baltimore’s imports, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. However, the proportion at alternate ports was much higher, including 21.2% for Norfolk and 15.4% for New York while Philadelphia is much less “seasonal” with just 2.1%.

Lengthy diversions ahead: Inbound auto supply chains

Baltimore itself also has a vehicle terminal at Sparrows Point, which is “ocean-side” from the bridge, though this is led by imports for Volkswagen AG and BMW AG. Other alternate terminals across the eastern seaboard are effectively dedicated, such as Pennsylvania’s Southport, which is led by Hyundai Glovis.

TradePoint Atlantic LLC, operator of Sparrows Point, has nonetheless indicated that it will receive six regularly scheduled vessels and nine redirected vessels over the next two weeks. That equates to 10,000 vehicles over two weeks versus the 60,000 to 70,000 unloaded in a normal month at the whole of Baltimore.

The major automakers have generally signaled either that they are rerouting their shipments, in the case of General Motors Company and Mercedes Benz AG , or that they see a minimal impact due to holding capacity at Sparrows Point (Volkswagen).

Most of the major automotive importers to Baltimore use alternative east coast locations, though most are either much further south in Jacksonville, Florida (Volkswagen AG, Mazda Motor Co. Ltd.) or Brunswick, Georgia (Mercedes Benz AG, Stellantis N.V.), S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows the US automakers, including General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company, also use Newark, New Jersey.

By mass, the largest importers of industrial equipment to Baltimore in the 12 months to Feb. 29, 2024 were Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. Ltd. with specialized shipments of backhoe systems, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. Other major products include front-end shovel systems shipped by Kubota Corporation and agricultural tractors by AGCO Corporation.

Extended delays to shipments may affect sales if alternative routes cannot be found. There may also be upstream challenges for supply chains — including component and materials suppliers — if machines cannot be shipped once manufacturing is completed and production has to be scaled back.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence