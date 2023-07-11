Fire at Kinder Morgan oil products terminal in Pasadena, Texas extinguished

Recent News

  

11/07/2023

A fire at Kinder Morgan’s refined oil products terminal in Pasadena, Texas that occurred during construction was extinguished on Sunday, and no injuries were reported, the company said.

The fire started at 11:45 a.m. and was contained to several vehicles and some construction equipment, the company said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

An investigation will be conducted and the cleanup was underway, the company said.

“Regulatory agencies have also been notified. We are working with our customers on any potential impacts”, a representative for Kinder Morgan said in a statement to Reuters.

The City of Pasadena Office of Emergency Management said the fire presented no danger to the public. “Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and will update if the situation changes,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

The Pasadena terminal sits along the Houston Ship Channel and has storage capacity of 10 million barrels.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chandni Shah and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

