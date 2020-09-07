Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Fire on supertanker off Sri Lanka extinguished – navy spokesman

Fire on supertanker off Sri Lanka extinguished – navy spokesman

in International Shipping News 07/09/2020

A fire on a supertanker abandoned off Sri Lanka’s east coast has been extinguished, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman said on Sunday.

“The fire on the oil tanker has been doused. However we are continuing to spray water in case it reignites,” Captain Indika De Silva told Reuters.

The New Diamond is carrying about 2 million barrels of crude oil, although a senior Sri Lankan navy official said on Friday there was no real risk of a spill.

The fire broke out in the engine room on Thursday morning and spread to the bridge of the ship.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Waruna Karunatilake in Colombo; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software