First and Only Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) Reaches $100M AUM Milestone

Innovative ETF issuer, ETF Managers Group (ETFMG®), together with their partners at Breakwave Advisors LLC, an asset management and advisor services firm for the shipping and commodities industries, is happy to announce that the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSE Arca: BDRY) has surpassed a significant milestone of $100 million in assets under management.* The first-to-market product, which debuted in 2018, remains the only freight futures ETF exclusively focused on dry bulk shipping, an instrumental part of the global commodity market.

This milestone is coming at a time when commodities are in a strong upcycle following the gradual reopening of global economies. BDRY has been a beneficiary of such trend given the Fund’s pure exposure to dry bulk shipping, an industry that historically has been considered a major beneficiary of commodity cycles. The Fund is designed to give investors pure-play exposure to the dry bulk market through a portfolio of near-dated freight futures contracts on dry bulk indices without the need for a futures account.

Shipping, a vital part of the global economy and an integrated part of commodity trading, has outperformed year-to-date with BDRY, up 225.33%.** The Fund’s market cap has increased nearly 4 times year-to-date, from $24.45 million to $104.5 million.**

“As the global economies reopen, demand for commodities has increased considerably, from iron ore to grains to lumber. Most of the major commodities are transported by ships, and thus demand for transportation services has also increased,” says John Kartsonas, Founding and Managing Partner at Breakwave Advisors LLC. “The cyclical nature of such trends means that the outlook for the global shipping industry remains promising. Finally, the secular trend of decarbonization is also having an impact on shipping by limiting new ship ordering as the industry is waiting for new engine technologies to develop, thus further supporting the shipping upcycle for the years to come.”

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone for BDRY, the first ever exchange-traded product answering investor demand for dry bulk shipping, the largest shipping market in the world by volume,” says Sam Masucci, CEO and Founder of ETFMG. “As the world reopens post-pandemic, the need for goods is at an all-time high, and BDRY is a great way for investors to play the increase in need for transportation. In the past year, we’ve seen record growth for the Fund, up 461% since this time last year, making it the top performing ETF of 2021. We are hopeful that BDRY will continue to dominate this sector for years to come.”

Source: Breakwave Advisors LLC, ETFMG®