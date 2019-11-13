First batch of Libyan crude oil unloaded at Ukraine’s Odesa seaport

The first batch of Libyan crude oil has been unloaded at Ukraine’s Odesa seaport.

The freight was delivered by the Marshall Islands-flagged Prometheus Energy 250-meter-long crude oil tanker, the port’s press service said.

The vessel left the port’s oil terminal on November 12.

The ship delivered 81,282 tonnes of crude oil from the Libyan port of Az-Zāwiyah, according to the main dispatching office of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority’s Odesa office.

Handling the tanker took 41 hours with 38 hours on the average.

The pumping of the Libyan crude oil into the terminal’s facilities began on the evening of November 9 and was carried out by three pumps, Deputy of the port’s Chief Operations Manager Viacheslav Lavreniuk said.

“As of yesterday evening, at 22:00 Kyiv time [on November 11], the ship was ready to leave the port. However, pilotage had to be postponed until morning due to thick fog,” he said on November 12.

Another heavy tanker with Azerbaijani crude oil is expected to arrive at the port this month, he said.

The port notes that in the past 20 years, its crude oil terminal handled transit and imported oil originating from eight countries – Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States. Libya became the ninth country, and the Prometheus Energy tanker delivered the first batch of crude oil from that country to the Ukrainian market.

According to the Ukrainian news portal enkorr, the seller is BP, an international trader that previously arranged deliveries of three spot batches of U.S. Bakken crude oil (up to 250,000 tonnes) for Ukraine’s Kremenchuk oil refinery.

As UNIAN reported earlier, the Odesa port in 2018 reduced cargo transshipment by 10.1%, to 21.7 million tonnes.

***The Odesa Commercial Sea Port is one of the largest ports of the Black Sea-Azov Basin, located in the northwestern part of the Black Sea at the intersection of historically established trade routes of the East and West. The port handles large cruise ships that are up to 300m long, with a draft of up to 11.5m. The port is technically capable of handling more than 18 million tonnes of dry cargo and 25 million tonnes of bulk goods per year.

Source: UNIAN