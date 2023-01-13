First China-EU freight train loaded with NEVs departs Guangzhou for Europe

A freight train loaded with 50 new energy vehicles(NEVs) departed from Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, on Wednesday for destinations in Europe, marking a new channel for the export of NEVs from the Guangdong -Hong Kong -Macao Greater Bay Area.

The train, which will leave the country via Horgos port in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is expected to arrive in Europe in 15 days.

Compared with traditional sea transportation, the China-EU freight train enjoys a more stable environment and route, which will serve the high-quality development of China’s NEV manufacturing industry, and promote the NEVs in countries and regions along the “Belt and Road”, according to the local logistic company.

Since the Guangzhou International China-EU freight train station officially opened on August 4, 2022, it has seen a total of 167 import and export trains, transporting domestic clothing, shoes, boots, household appliances, machinery and equipment to overseas markets.

