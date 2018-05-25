First eleven companies participate in Nextlogic

In the past few months, much progress was made behind the scenes at Nextlogic. The first experiences with the exchange of information and the development of BREIN, for instance, are in full swing. Nextlogic BV is also being established. Already, eleven companies have agreed to join in 2018. Together they represent about 40% of the market volume. In addition, the link via API of the first companies with the information platform is in the final test phase.

Nextlogic focuses on improving the handling of inland container shipping in the port of Rotterdam. In collaboration with the market, Nextlogic develops innovative systems and processes, offering terminals, empty depots and barge operators a neutral and integrated planning.

Exchange of enriched container information

Van Berkel and UWT were the first to sign up to connect to Nextlogic via an API link (automatic link with their own business system). Together with their IT suppliers Modality and Softpak, Nextlogic worked intensively to realise the link. We are now in the final test phase. In the short term, they will exchange, among other things, enriched container information and establish unloading and loading lists. After the summer, barge operators and terminals will also be able to exchange information via the information platform.

Live in 2018

The development of the central planning tool BREIN, and with it the integrated planning, is in full swing. It is expected to be delivered before the end of this year. From then on, Nextlogic will have a tool that is capable of providing integrated planning for all terminals, depots and barge operators in and around the port of Rotterdam in a neutral and dynamic manner. This will bring us with reach of making the integrated planning of inland container shipping a reality.

Establishment of Nextlogic BV

At the end of last year, it was agreed that the programme would be phased out, and Nextlogic would become a private limited company, with the Port of Rotterdam Authority as a shareholder. The company is currently being established, and Nextlogic has established itself in the Science Tower in Rotterdam. With the transfer of the programme to the company, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma transferred his duties to Wouter Groen on 1 May. Wouter will focus full time on the daily management of Nextlogic.

Participation and registration

All terminals, depots and barge operators/inland terminals that are responsible for handling inland container shipping in the port of Rotterdam can participate in Nextlogic. The more parties participate, the more reliable and effective inland container shipping will be.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam