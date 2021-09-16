First Fully Automated Terminal in Australia – Victoria International Container Terminal – Continues to Deliver Operational Excellence with Navis N4 Upgrade

Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced that Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) – the first fully automated terminal in Australia– has completed its automation upgrade of Navis’ N4 TOS. This modernization effort notes VICT’s ongoing commitment to optimizing operations, reducing turnaround times and delivering unprecedented efficiency in key areas of the terminal – including the gate and container yard.

VICT is located at Webb Dock in the Port of Melbourne, the largest container port in Australia. The terminal’s owner, International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), implemented N4 at its state-of-the-art greenfield project to help power its planned, fully automated container terminal. Since becoming operational, the terminal has continued to set benchmarks handling the largest vessel in capacity, highest exchange in a single call and the longest vessel to call at the port.

VICT’s value of service is key to the Victorian, Tasmanian and Australian supply chain in the Port of Melbourne, therefore improving its ability to handle increased capacity, safely and efficiently, is critical to its customers. Now that the terminal is preparing for its phase three expansion, VICT’s relationship with critical automation suppliers, like Navis, is vital to constantly improve services to maintain and service growth in the port.

“By continuing to optimize through automation upgrades and continuous improvement analysis, VICT strives to deliver the best possible service to our customers,” said Jon Wheeler, COO at VICT. “By upgrading our TOS through constant collaboration between Navis and our internal automation team, VICT’s focus is to consistently improve operational safety and productivity efficiencies for all our stakeholders. Since the upgrade, we have seen continuity in uptime, reduced exception handling, berth productivity improvement, and greater efficiencies with our industry-leading landside operation of multiple containers. We are looking forward to working with Navis and enhancing our waterside operations further.”

The latest enhancements at VICT include an upgrade to N4 3.8 AutoShuttle scheduler which improves the user experience, reducing exception handling by automating workflows. Additional benefits include an optimal AutoShuttle dispatch, increased system robustness and uptime, and shortened truck turnaround time for trucks with multiple transactions.

“It is truly incredible to see how far VICT has come in just a few short years, from greenfield site to a leading powerhouse, setting the standard for automation for container terminals globally,” said Charles Gerard, Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific, Navis. “The industry continues to battle disruption and constraints as fallout from the pandemic and VICT remains committed to doing its part to facilitate trade. The terminal is ensuring that vessels are processed in a timely manner and essential goods coming through the port get where they are needed most. Using the most advanced technology, including N4, to fully automate its processes and deliver extra capacity to the port, VICT acts as a safe and reliable gateway to keep goods flowing in and out of the country.”

Source: Navis