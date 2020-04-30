First Fully Laden LNGC Voyage With Babcock LGE’s Ecosmrt® In Operation

Babcock LGE’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) reliquefaction technology, ecoSMRT® has completed live cargo operations on an LNG carrier following first loading of Sovcomflot’s SCF La Perouse in Houston, Texas at the end of March.

The ecoSMRT® handled boil-off gas generated during the vessel’s cargo operations, confirming the single mixed refrigerant design was able to operate in live conditions at full capacity – a crucial milestone in the roll-out of the ecoSMRT® system and confirming the positive results of a gas trial at the end of 2019.

Following first operations, the ecoSMRT® system underwent a post-loading performance test which included:

– Performance test on rated capacity of 1500 kg/hr for more than 12 hours

– Performance test on maximum capacity of 1850 kg/hr (402kW) for 25 hours

– Full range of operating modes including ramp up / ramp down and accelerated warming

– Shutdown and restart of the system

All tests were completely to the satisfaction of the ship-owner and class and the SCF La Perouse is now fully operational.

Neale Campbell, Managing Director Babcock LGE said:

“Our LNG reliquefaction technology, ecoSMRT®, is an important solution for LNG ship-owners and we are pleased that the first vessel using this market-leading technology has now completed live cargo operations for Sovcomflot’s SCF La Perouse.

“With three ecoSMRT® gas trials now successfully complete, and a fourth due for completion before the end of this month, ecoSMRT® is paving the way as a world leading LNG reliquefaction system, delivering significant performance and efficiency benefits to the market.”

Babcock’s ecoSMRT®, continues to attract both global ship-owners and shipyards and 39 ecoSMRT® units will be commissioned over the next few years.

Source: Babcock