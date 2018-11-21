First Ichthys LPG cargo bound for China’s Yantai Wanhua, sources say

The first LPG cargo from the Inpex-operated Ichthys project off northwestern Australia has been sold to Chinese propane dehydrogenation plant operator, Yantai Wanhua and is en-route to Yantai port aboard the VLGC Hellas Gladiator chartered by Total, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

“This cargo is for Wanhua. It’s for our feedstock and we will continue to see the opportunities from there,” the source told S&P Global Platts, when asked if Yantai Wanhua would continue to seek cargoes from the Ichthys project. The price was not disclosed.

The 48,022-dwt Malta-flagged Hellas Gladiator with a 44,000 mt evenly split propane/butane cargo, is currently near Davao, in the Philippines, after departing Darwin on November 16. It is expected to arrive at Yantai port [Chefoo] around November 25, according to cFlow, Platts vessel tracking software.

Japan’s upstream company Inpex last Friday announced it has started shipment of LPG from the onshore gas liquefaction plant in Darwin, which was destined for an Asian buyer.

French oil and gas firm Total holds a 30% stake in the Ichthys LNG project, which is led by Inpex, with a 62.245% operating stake. Japanese LNG customers Tokyo Gas owns 1.575%, Osaka Gas 1.2%, Kansai Electric Power 1.2%, Jera 0.735% and Toho Gas 0.42%; while Taiwan’s state-run CPC holds a 2.625% interest.

Japan’s top LPG supplier Astomos Energy has also agreed in principle with Inpex Trading to buy its equity lifting volumes of LPG produced from the Ichthys project. Under the pact, Astomos will buy an unspecified lifting volume from Inpex Trading, a wholly owned unit of Inpex, on an FOB basis.

Astomos, which has a fleet of VLGCs, is expected to lift its first cargo around end-December or January, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that the cargo would either be delivered to its terminal in Japan or for trading purposes.

CARGO FOR USE AS PETROCHEMICAL FEEDSTOCK

At peak production of 1.65 million mt/year, Inpex’s lifting volume will be more than 1 million mt/year. Inpex can supply two LPG cargoes per month on VLGCs if the company markets 70% of the volumes.

As a start, the spot cargo from Ichthys to Wanhua would be used as petrochemical feedstock, rather than for trading.

“Because this is the first cargo from there, the specification is not guaranteed yet,” one trader said, adding the importer needs to check the specification at the discharge port as this is not a guaranteed-origin cargo.

“Japan importers are very conservative with regards to specs,” the trader said.

Trade sources said since the January 2019 Ginga CFR Far East LPG forward contract has already been concluded without any new origins added, it was likely the issue of including LPG from Ichthys as an acceptable origin for deals based on the Ginga CFR contract would be discussed for 2020.

“All will be proposed by the market and will be determined by panelists,” another source familiar with the matter said, when asked if Ichthys-origin LPG would eventually be included in the contract.

The most recent new origin which brokerage Ginga Petroleum accepted in the January 2018 forward contract was propane from Phillips 66’s Freeport LPG Export Terminal.

This raised the number of US-origin LPG trading in the Asian trading window to four — Targa Resources’ Houston, Sunoco Logistic’s Nederland and propane from Enterprise Products Partners’ Houston terminal — reflecting the growing volume of US cargoes in this region.

Ichthys contains 12.8 Tcf of gas and 527 million barrels of condensate, making it the largest accumulation of liquid hydrocarbons found in Australia since the Bass Strait fields off southeastern Victoria state in the 1960s.

The Ichthys project, among the country’s top five gas fields, can store 1 million barrels of condensate at its floating production, storage and offloading vessel, with two 370,000-barrel condensate storage tanks, plus a 85,000 cu m (48,000 mt) propane tank and a 60,000 cu m (34,000 mt) butane tank at its onshore facility.

