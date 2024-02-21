First in Greek shipbroking: Anastopoulos Shipbrokers issues sustainability report, adopts ESG standards

In a first in the Greek shipbroking sector, Anastopoulos Shipbrokers has issued a formal sustainability report, marking its commitment to nine environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) standards. The report follows an evaluation by an independent third-party assessor.

Founder Paris Anastopoulos explains the impetus for undergoing the rigorous process: “We saw the devastating impact of years of economic, health, and environmental turmoil in Greece on both vulnerable people and businesses, and as a team, felt we need to do our part, no matter small or large, to help our community.

“As we began to study the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and broader ESG guidelines, we expanded our focus to include issues such as pay equality, diversity, and the impact of a positive work environment.

“Over time, we realized that by improving the environment, our local community, and our own firm, we could at the same time educate ourselves how to become better people, better co-workers, and better neighbors.”

Nine areas of accountability shape firm’s commitment to ESG standards

The 11-year old shipbroking firm has committed to transparency and accountability in several areas of environmental and social responsibility:

• Environmental certification for its supply chain, including vendors selected for its new office space

• Reduction in energy consumption and increased use of green energy

• Recycling and reduction in use of plastic

• Decreasing greenhouse emissions, including a potential collaboration with an algae production organization

• Commitment to social initiatives

• Equal pay and flexible work arrangements

• A biophilic and ergonomic workspace

• Adoption of a formal Diversity Charter and a documented increase in inclusion in staffing

• Participation in hunger and sanitation initiatives serving people experiencing homelessness

“We are happy to have been the first to have undertaken these commitments and will be delighted to see others join us,” says Anastopoulos. “It is only the beginning of this journey, but we feel that this voyage will take us far.”

Source: Anastopoulos Shipbrokers