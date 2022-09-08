First LNG-Powered Containership for Pasha Hawaii Delivered to ABS Class

The M/V George III, built by Keppel AmFELS in Brownsville, Texas, was delivered to ABS Class and is the first LNG-powered containership in the Pasha Hawaii fleet.

In addition to classification services, ABS supported the new construction vessel with an innovative design optimization process. Advanced computational fluid dynamics (CFD) including parametric hull form optimization reduced both the powering requirement and CO2 emissions. The 774 by 115-foot Jones Act vessel has a capacity of 2,525 TEUs and will serve ports along the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii for Pasha Hawaii, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies in the United States.

“ABS is the leader in classing containerships, and we are delighted to support Pasha Hawaii and Keppel AmFELS in this new delivery. The modern hull design is the latest advancement that improves the safety profile of these cargo-heavy vessels and LNG as fuel will also improve the environmental footprint – great achievements for all involved,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

“M/V George III represents the finest in shipbuilding in the U.S.,” said George Pasha, IV, Pasha Hawaii President and CEO. “The professional support and expertise we received from the ABS team was outstanding. George III is the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly Jones Act vessel to sail the Hawaii/Mainland trade lane, an accomplishment we are all proud of.”

From the voyage of the first containership in 1956, ABS has been at the forefront of classification and technical services for this sector, including the first to class LNG-powered containerships. For more information, visit the ABS website.

Source: ABS