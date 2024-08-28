First LR class notation for onboard carbon capture system assigned to Eastern Pacific Shipping tanker

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has assigned its first class notation for carbon capture onboard a ship to Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS)-owned Pacific Cobalt. The 50,000 dwt mid-range chemical carrier retrofit features a prefabricated Onboard Carbon Capture & Storage (OCCS) system supplied by Value Maritime, to significantly reduce exhaust emissions.

The Emission Abatement Carbon Capture & Storage (EACCS) (Amine, HFO) class notation assigned by LR provides assurance that any safety risks associated with the OCCS installation have been mitigated and the solution is effective and reliable. Rule requirements for the design, construction and installation survey of OCCS are included in the LR class notation EACSS.

Requirements associated with the new class notation address the safety risks that may present to the vessel, covering aspects such as materials, structure, containment, piping, refrigeration plant, electrical, control, safety systems, vessel integration and manufacturing. Requirements associated with the READY descriptive note cover the preparation of a vessel for the future installation and integration of an EACCS, such as structures, layout, interfacing, materials, electrical and safety systems.

The Filtree OCCS system developed by Value Maritime can remove and capture up to 40% of CO2 from exhaust gases, which is then stored onboard in volumes up to the capacity of the storage tanks onboard. CCS is an established technology onshore with OCCS for ships gaining traction only recently as a viable short- to mid-term pathway to achieving IMO emission reduction targets.

Nick Brown, LR CEO, said: “This class notation for an OCCS is the first for Lloyd’s Register and the first for a vessel of this size. Eastern Pacific Shipping is a pioneer in onboard CCS and this installation demonstrates its commitment to reducing emissions in its operations in line with IMO ambitions. This class notation will further support OCCS installations on ships giving industry confidence in the technology’s ability to support shipping’s decarbonisation goals.”

Cyril Ducau, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Pacific Shipping, said: “Pacific Cobalt’s retrofit with Value Maritime’s exhaust cleaning and Carbon Capture System was an important milestone in EPS’s sustainable shipping journey. Our partnership with LR and Value Maritime showcases a collective commitment in achieving the industry’s emissions reduction targets, decarbonizing shipping.”

Jurriaan Guljé, Operations Director, Value Maritime, said: “The combined commitment and engineering expertise of EPS, LR, and Value Maritime have made onboard carbon capture a reality, paving the way for OCCS technology to significantly contribute to sustainable maritime operations. The issuance of the very first LR class notation for onboard carbon capture is huge for our industry. The Pacific Cobalt now leads by example, demonstrating that sustainable shipping is here to stay.”

The Filtree System combines a SOx exhaust cleaning system with CO2 capture. The system flushes 99.9% of the sulphur oxide and 99% of particulate matter from the exhaust gas using seawater. From there the remaining gas, mainly CO2, enters the OCCS system where, as it rises, it comes into contact with the chemical compound, amine.

The low temperature of the exhaust gas enables part of the CO2 to bind to the amine particles. Although still a gas, the compound behaves like a liquid and is pumped into a storage tank. The CO2 is not liquefied or stored under pressure, reducing penalties associated with the energy required for capture and storage costs. The CO2-saturated amine is pumped out of the vessel during port call and replaced with clean amine.

LR awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) to Value Maritime’s Filtree System in September 2022. The 2020-built Pacific Cobalt is one of three EPS MR tankers that have been refitted with the CCS system, with equipment surveys currently underway on the other two vessels.

Source: Lloyd’s Register