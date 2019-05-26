First net inflows into global equities in 10 weeks – BAML

Investors have added to their global equity holdings for the first time in 2-1/2 months and continued to pile into bonds, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, as worries about the U.S.-China trade spat sent shudders through financial markets.

The net inflow into equities totalled $900 million (£709 million) in the week to Wednesday, the first in 10 weeks, the bank said, citing EPFR data. That is eclipsed by the $135 billion that has left stocks year to date.

Some $3.9 billion left emerging market equities, the biggest since June last year.

Global equities, which rallied 15% until U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante in early May, have retreated as tit-for-tat tariffs kicked-in and fading hopes of a trade deal with China in the near-term kept investors away from risky assets.

Washington’s Huawei ban added to trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies and triggered worries about a prolonged standoff over technology.

“U.S.-China tech cold war to run for years, political shift to protectionism and redistribution well underway in West,” BAML said.

Global bonds saw inflows of $6.4 billion, adding to the $158 billion that’s already gone into safe-haven debt this year.

Despite growing worries over a trade war, BAML said it still expects new highs in risk assets this summer and cannot see “Trump escalating China trade war from here”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Catherine Evans)