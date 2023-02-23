First Nigerian Seafarer Appointed as Captain of LNG Carrier

On February 12, NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd.* appointed seafarer, Tanko Olanrewaju Usman, as its first Nigerian captain of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, LNG Ogun.

The vessel is on a long-term time charter to Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

The development and advancement of Nigerian seafarers is a shared commitment by both NLNG and NYK in line with NLNG’s Nigerianisation journey.

Captain Tanko Olanrewaju Usman has been a deck officer on board LNG carriers operated and managed by subsidiaries within the NYK Group since 2007.

NYK has been promoting the training of seafarers, regardless of nationality and the promotion of a Chief Officer to the rank of captain is a tangible result of NYK’s efforts to support the appointment of senior management to high-risk vessels.

Captain Tanko Olanrewaju Usman commented as follows:

I’m happy and excited to be promoted to a captain. The journey to being a captain has been interesting as well as challenging. Looking back to when I started as a cadet with NYK, I am filled with immense gratitude for how far I have come. NYK has provided me with a good working environment for a progressive sea career for which I’m very grateful.

I would like to thank the management of NYK LNG Shipmanagement (UK) Ltd.*** and my colleagues for their mentorship and encouragement, my family for their sacrifice and patience, and most importantly to God for without Him none of this would be possible.”

In February 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March 2022, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the “NYK Group ESG Story” and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will continue the training of high-quality seafarers and the creation of employment for them, in addition to new value creation as a sustainable solution provider.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha