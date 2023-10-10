First-of-its-kind DynaMoor trial to increase operational efficiency at Japan’s Hitachinaka Thermal Power Station

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure enters into an agreement with JERA Co., Inc. Japan’s largest power generation company and global logistics enterprise, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), paving the way for a pioneering trial operation of its DynaMoor mooring system at JERA’s Hitachinaka thermal power station. The trial of Trelleborg’s two DynaMoor Type-L ship mooring systems is slated to commence in 2024, with the goal of enhancing the safety, efficiency, and movement of moored vessels at the port.

This collaboration highlights the potential of advanced mooring technology in optimizing port efficiency while also marking the debut of DynaMoor in a Japanese port. The system will be installed at the coal unloading berth and rigorously tested to assess its ability to minimize vessel movements and improve the overall cargo handling process.

Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President, says, “Mooring operations come with their fair share of inherent risks that can be quite unpredictable. This is particularly true as vessel sizes continue to grow. Incidents involving mooring ropes are a prime example of a potential risk that should be addressed proactively. Safeguarding against such risks is paramount to ensure the safety and efficiency of port operations. We are pleased to announce that our partnership with JERA Co., Inc. and NYK will enable us to facilitate exactly that for the Hitachinaka thermal power plant using our DynaMoor system. The challenging sea conditions at this location often result in mooring line breakage during ship unloading, which impacts operational efficiency and poses safety risks. The DynaMoor system will enable effective control of mooring line tension, minimizing the likelihood of line breakage and ensuring safer and smoother operations.”

Japanese ports have been facing challenges due to the ongoing impact of sea swells and long-period waves, which have disrupted cargo operations and compromised vessel safety. The potential for parting of mooring lines has further exacerbated the situation, reducing safety in the working area, and resulting in a decline in the overall efficiency of the port.

The proprietary DynaMoor technology from Trelleborg is designed to address these challenges. This solution is built to fit seamlessly between crane rails and the wharf edge, maximizing space efficiency. It eliminates the need for multiple lines, pulleys, and bollards, significantly reducing snapback zones while still providing optimal safety during berthing and product transfer.

It also features an electronically controlled hydraulic damper that regulates the tension of the mooring rope, resulting in reduced ship surge movement while at port. By effectively balancing loads on the ship’s mooring lines, it ensures a more secure mooring experience.

Incorporating computer-aided design, finite element analysis, and hydrodynamic analysis technologies, DynaMoor combines Trelleborg’s original Quick Release hooks with a constant tensioning system. The solution is SmartPort®-enabled, allowing for connection with other port assets. This enables port operators to analyze asset performance and use data insights to improve day-to-day decision-making.

Source: Trelleborg