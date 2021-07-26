First of seven new services welcomed at Cai Mep

Seven new services will call Cai Mep, Vietnam in 2021, bringing the total number services up to 31 services/week. This includes 19 direct US services per week.

Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT), in which APM Terminals has a 49% share, was the first terminal to be called on the new TP23/LIBERTY/ZSE service connecting Vietnam with the US East Coast. During its first call at CMIT on 14 June, 2021, the Porto Kagio handled 5,000 TEUs. With high-level productivity, CMIT handled the vessel in around 23 hours to ensure a timely departure.

2M Alliance – including Maersk and MSC line – and Zim line are currently among the biggest shipping lines in term of operation capacity and market share. The total volume of these three players account for more than 1/3 of the total container shipping volume globally. The TP23/LIBERTY/ZSE service is the 4th direct 2M Alliance and ZIM line US market service to call CMIT to meet increasing shipping demand, provide more options for importers and exporters and boost the Vietnam-US connection.

AWE6/VCE Service

The new AWE6/ VCE service connects Cai Mep with other terminals on the rotation between Asia and the US East coast. COSCO and OOCL now have 3 weekly services connecting Asia (Cai Mep) with the US. On it first call at CMIT on 17 June 2021, the COSCO HELLAS loaded around 3,500 TEUs destined for the US.

“The new service plays an important role for us by marking COSCO and OOCL’s market expansion in Vietnam. COSCO/OOCL choose CMIT from all Cai Mep terminals as we appreciate CMIT’s service quality based on long-term relationship between us and also with CMIT’s big shareholder in the world” shared by COSCO’s representative.

Ultra-large vessel capabilities

CMIT is currently the only terminal in Vietnam approved to handle ultra-large vessels (>18,000 TEU) and last year received Maersk Line’s EEE vessel Margrethe Maersk with close to 20,000 TEU, the largest container vessel ever to call in Vietnam at 214,000 DWT. This was an indication of the trust shipping lines’ have in CMIT’s service.

Nguyen Xuan Ky – CEO of Cai Mep International Terminal shared that “To serve the increased demand in container shipping, CMIT continued to invest in equipment and human resources in 2021, with the aim of increasing terminal capacity and ensuring high handling productivity. Our COVID-19 responsive plan was also seriously implemented to ensure a smooth and safe operating environment.”

Source: APM Terminals