First Omani Captain Takes Command of LNG Carrier – Milestone in Oman Shipping Industry Backed by MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Asyad Shipping yesterday announced the appointment of the first Omani captain serving aboard an LNG carrier jointly owned by MOL and Asyad. MOL has played a key role in supporting the development of Oman’s shipping industry since 2003, when the Omani state-owned marine transportation company established as Oman Shipping Company (OSC), now rebranded under the name Asyad Shipping.

At that time, MOL signed a deal for a “comprehensive business partnership related to growth of the ocean shipping industry” with the government of Oman. MOL support over the years has ranged from procurement of newbuilding vessels for OSC to operational management after delivery.

Oman Ship Management Company (OSMC) was established to manage OSC-owned and operated vessel in 2005, and up to the present, MOL, in cooperation with OSC and OSMC, has continued to allocate technical officers to OSMC to develop the skilled personnel needed to handle all phases of Oman’s shipping industry.

Training of seafarers is an important issue for the growth of the ocean shipping industry. MOL continually works closely with OSC and OSMC to promote the further development of Oman’s shipping industry and focuses on training of highly skilled seafarers and other personnel, while drawing upon its accumulated expertise to support seafarer training.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K Lined Ltd