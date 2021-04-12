First ONE double stack export container train flagged off to Pipavav Port by GatewayRail

The first double stack train was flagged off from ICD Gurugram (Garhi Harsaru) to APM Terminals Pipavav by GatewayRail Freight Ltd. (a subsidiary of Gateway Distriparks Ltd.) and Ocean Network Express (ONE), which will provide assured connection to exporters. The double stack train transported 180 TEUs in a single journey.

The commodities carried were auto spare parts, laminated sheets, machinery parts, tiles, cotton yarn, motorcycles and air conditioners etc. The containers were for export to the destinations such as Colombo, Jakarta, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Singapore among others. Currently, GatewayRail operates three weekly ‘Sakura’ import services through Pipavav Port for ONE; while this is the first export container train exclusively moved for ONE. The frequency of export containers through Pipavav is likely to increase further with this initiative.

Mr. Jakob Friis Sørensen Managing Director APM Terminals Pipavav said, “We are delighted to work alongside GatewayRail, who is pioneer in dedicated train services for imports and exports. Due to the direct train service, the exporters will have advantage of exporting their goods safely and quickly. We are proud to offer our infrastructure facilities with other logistics partners to ensure safe, reliable and quicker passage of cargoes for export.”

The Port is the pioneer in introducing the concept of block train loading that is dedicated for customers and the fast transit of valued cargo. After connectivity with DFC, the Port is likely to be a major beneficiary due to established infrastructure for double stack trains.

Source: APM Terminals Pipavav