First Quantum cuts ore processing amid port blockades

Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday it had reduced ore processing at its mine in Panama as protests against the project were causing blockades at a port.

Protesters have expressed concerns over a mining contract signed between the government and the company late last month, arguing that it was tainted with corruption and was highly favorable to the Canadian miner.

The company said the blockade of small boats at the mine’s Punta Rincon port has affected the delivery of supplies for its on-site power generation plant and is impacting the loading of copper concentrates into vessels.

The Cobre Panama mine accounts for 1% of global copper output and is operated by a local unit of First Quantum.

