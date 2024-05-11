First Quarter Australian LNG Exports Rose Along With the Rest of the Market

Global seaborne LNG trade kept its upwards momentum during the first quarter of 2024, with Australia retaining its no2 spot, among the biggest exporters. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “global seaborne LNG trade has continued to increase last year, helped also by the events in Ukraine which forced Europe to diversify away from Russian pipeline gas, but slowed down somewhat compared to previous years. In the full 12 months of 2023, global shipments of LNG increased by +1.7% y-o-y to 409.9 mln t, based on Refinitiv vessel tracking data. This followed an even stronger +4.7% y-o-y increase in volumes during 2022, and a +7.3% y-o-y increase during 2021.

According to Banchero Costa, “in 1Q 2024 the positive trend continued, with volumes increasing by +2.6% y-o-y to 107.0 mln t, from 104.3 mln t in 1Q 2023. The largest exporter of LNG is now the USA, which accounted for 21.3% of shipments in 1Q 2024, followed by Australia with 19.8% and Qatar with 18.8%. In 1Q 2024, the USA exported 22.8 mln tonnes of LNG, which represented a +8.2% y-o-y increase from the 21.1 mln t shipped in 1Q23. Australia shipped 21.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Mar 2024, +1.9% y-o-y. Qatar exported 20.1 mln tonnes in Jan-Mar 2024, -0.4% y-o-y. Russia shipped 8.1 mln tonnes in 1Q 2024, up +1.2% y-o-y from 8.0 mln t in 1Q 2023, but well below the 8.9 mln t exported in 1Q 2022”.

The shipbroker added that “the European Union remains the world’s largest importer of LNG. In 1Q 2024, the EU imported 23.3 mln tonnes of LNG, down -4.2% y-oy, accounting for 21.6% of global LNG imports. Mainland China imported 20.3 mln tonnes of LNG in 1Q 2024, +23.5% yo-y from 16.4 mln t in 1Q 2023. Japan imported 18.1 mln t in 1Q 2024, down -3.5% y-o-y. South Korea imported 13.1 mln t in 1Q 2024, down -8.3% y-o-y. India imported 6.3 mln t in 1Q 2024, up +44.9% y-o-y. The United Kingdom imported 3.3 mln t in 1Q 2024, down -45.9% y-o-y. Australia is now the second largest exporter of LNG in the world, ahead of Qatar, but now behind the faster growing United States. In the full year of 2023, Australia exported 80.8 mln t of seaborne LNG, -0.6% y-o-y, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking data. This accounted for 19.8% of global LNG shipments. Qatar was just behind with 78.6 mln t, or a 19.2% share, in 2023. The USA were first with 88.8 mln t, or a 21.7% share, in 2023. In the first 3 months of 2024, Australia exported 21.2 mln tonnes of LNG, which was a +1.9% y-o-y increase”.

Meanwhile, “top loading ports for Australian LNG in are: Gladstone (24.4 mln t in JanDec 2023), Dampier (18.7 mln t), Barrow Island (16.6 mln t), Ashburton (10.1 mln t), Darwin (9.0 mln t), Prelude FLNG (2.0 mln t). In terms of destinations for Australian LNG, it’s almost entirely shipped to East Asian destinations. In Jan-Dec 2023, LNG exports from Australia to Mainland China increased by +12.4% y-o-y to 25.1 mln tonnes from 22.3 mln t in JanDec 2023, but were still well below the 31.2 mln t in Jan-Dec 2021. China is now the destination for 31.0% of Australia’s total LNG exports in Jan-Dec 2023. Volumes to Japan have declined in Jan-Dec 2023 by -11.9% y-o-y to 27.7 mln tonnes from 31.4 mln t in JanDec 2022, and were also below the 28.3 mln t in Jan-Dec 2021. Japan was the destination for 34.3% of Australian LNG shipments last year. The third top destination is South Korea, which accounts for 13.6% of Australian LNG shipments in 2023. Shipments from Australia to South Korea declined by -10.1% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2023 to 11.0 mln tonnes. To Taiwan, shipments increased by +3.1% y-o-y to 7.9 mln tonnes. To South East Asia volumes increased by +28.4% y-o-y to 8.7 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2023. This includes 2.9 mln tonnes to Thailand (up from 1.4 mln t in JanDec 2022 and 0.8 mln t in Jan-Dec 2021), as well as 3.0 mln t to Singapore, and 2.2 mln t to Malaysia”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide