First rail connection with Herne, Germany – 6 round trips per week

In late September, the port of Rotterdam’s rail network gained another new node. In its role of rail operator, APM’s container terminal in Rotterdam launched a direct rail connection with Container Terminal Herne GmbH – a stone’s throw from the cities of Bochum and Gelsenkirchen.

The service is executed by Rotterdam Rail Feeding (RRF), which despatches a train from the APM-II terminal at Maasvlakte to the Ruhr Area and vice versa three times a week. APM intends to step up this frequency in the near future, to six departures per week in November. ‘This means we can offer our clients a swift and reliable connection with this area – the first of its kind in Rotterdam,’ explains APM’s Head of Commerce Management Roy de Haan.

On the rise

Rail connections are on the up and up at APM as it is: in November, the terminal will be doubling the frequency of its shuttle to Duisburg from three to six round trips per week. ‘The demand for a swift, stable rail product means that we can schedule these runs.’ In addition, the direct rail service between APM’s terminal at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam and the Cabooter Terminal in Venlo will be increased to eight runs per week as of 1 November. This frequency is expected to rise even further by the end of the year – to 12 or possibly 14 runs per week. ‘This is also reflected in our figures: last year, APM despatched some 700 containers per week by rail; this year, the average stands at some 2,000 containers per week by rail,’ says Roy de Haan.

‘Open trains’

The services to Herne and Venlo are what are known as ‘open trains’ – meaning you can contact APM directly to make a booking.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam