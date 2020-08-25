First refrigerated container travels from Ethiopia to Djibouti and onwards to Europe

On 22 August, the first refrigerated container was loaded onto the Ethio-Djibouti train, carrying 24 tons of avocados from the Koga area of Ethiopia; the shipment then arrived at the Société de Gestion du Terminal à conteneurs de Doraleh (SGTD) and was shipped to Europe.

The cool logistics project is the result of a cooperation between the governments of Ethiopia, Djibouti and the Netherlands; it is a key strategic step towards allowing Ethiopia to export efficiently its cooled goods including fruit, vegetables and flowers.

Chairman of DPFZA Aboubaker Omar Hadi is a member of the Cool Logistics Steering Committee that is overseeing the cool logistics projects in Ethiopia and Djiobuti; he commented on the latest milestone: “This innovative cool supply chain Modjo-Djibouti-Europe for fruits, vegetables, flowers and other perishables will balance the trade and maximize the use of Ethio-Djibouti railway.”

The new capability is expected to allow the Ethiopian fruit and vegetable sector to rapidly expand; Tewodros Zewdie, Executive Director of the Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association stated that “The fruit and vegetable sector in Ethiopia has the potential to become the next flower sector.”

Ethiopian Minister for Transport H.E. Dagamawit Moges launched the container at an inauguration ceremony on 22 August at Modjo Dry Port to mark the major milestone.

Djibouti continues to play a key role through the cool logistics corridor in connecting landlocked countries to global maritime trade routes.

Source: Djibouti Ports and Freezone Authority