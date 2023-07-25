First S.Korean elected chairman of global shipbuilding committee

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) announced on Tuesday that their technical advisor, Shin Jong Gye, has been elected as the new chairman of the Committee for Expertise of Shipbuilding Specifics (CESS). The official term is three-year.

CESS, a prominent international professional organization, represents the shipbuilding industry with member countries including South Korea, European Union, the US, Japan, and China. Established in 1994, the organization plays a pivotal role in conveying the shipbuilding industry’s stance to the global community by setting crucial agendas and bolstering industry awareness.

Shin boasts an impressive academic background, got Ph.D. in ocean engineering from MIT in 1989, followed by distinguished service as a professor of naval architecture and ocean engineering at Seoul National University.

His exceptional scholarly contributions earned him the prestigious “Elmer L. Hann Award,” often hailed as the “Nobel Prize in shipbuilding studies,” not once, but thrice, in 2001, 2014, and 2019. This unparalleled technical achievement marks him as the only recipient of the Elmer L. Han Award on three separate occasions.

Presently holding an honorary professorship in shipbuilding and marine engineering at Seoul National University, Shin has been a key technical advisor for HD KSOE since 2020. His invaluable contributions encompass the advancement of cutting-edge designs for the next generation and the implementation of smart yards.

As the new chairman of CESS, Shin’s agenda includes actively seeking insights and perspectives from member countries concerning pressing global shipbuilding challenges. Of particular interest are the promotion of eco-friendly practices, the integration of new technologies, and addressing the critical shortage of skilled shipyard personnel.

