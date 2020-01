The ship OLYMPUS of Sea Speed Ferries called first at the port of Piraeus for 2020 approximately at 03:00 a.m. The ship was welcomed by the Deputy CEO Capt. Weng Lin and other executives of the company. During the event, a gift exchange took place with the captain of the ship and the PPA representatives wished fair winds and following seas to all Greek seamen.

Source: Piraeus Port Authority S.A.